JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.46% of Comfort Systems USA worth $41,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

