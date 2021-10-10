JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 48,271 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.43% of G1 Therapeutics worth $41,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

GTHX opened at $12.14 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $514.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

