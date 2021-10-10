JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,423 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.08% of ModivCare worth $49,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.