JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 11.21% of AVROBIO worth $43,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 137.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $5.54 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVRO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.