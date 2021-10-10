JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $43,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

