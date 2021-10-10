JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Nordson worth $49,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

