JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $48,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,873 shares of company stock worth $28,230,267. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.67 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average is $106.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

