JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.31% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $49,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

