JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $42.76 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Dropbox worth $42,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock worth $2,256,248 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

