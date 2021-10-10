JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $43.98 Million Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.89% of Revolution Medicines worth $43,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

RVMD stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.