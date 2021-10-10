JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.16 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,608,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,505,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Bradesco worth $44,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after buying an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after buying an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after buying an additional 7,216,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after buying an additional 4,158,508 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

