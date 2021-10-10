JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $45.41 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Ingredion worth $45,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.