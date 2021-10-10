JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.67 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 299,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.06% of PDC Energy worth $47,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,298 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 853,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

