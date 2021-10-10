JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.92 Million Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Coherent worth $49,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $82,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,817,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $68,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

COHR stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.74 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.