JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 178,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Cognex worth $50,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

