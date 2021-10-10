JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Perrigo worth $42,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Perrigo by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,938,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $19,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

