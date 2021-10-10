JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.33% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,914,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 296,479 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

