JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $48,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $29.51 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.