JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.13% of ArcBest worth $46,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.