JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,688,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,938,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,129,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

