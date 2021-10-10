JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271,798 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Brooks Automation worth $48,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

