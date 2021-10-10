JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,326 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $47,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.65.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,897,025 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion and a PE ratio of -27.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

