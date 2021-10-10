JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 143,421 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of Korn Ferry worth $46,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after buying an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after buying an additional 175,122 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $7,237,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,708,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,571 shares of company stock worth $2,778,568. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

