JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 16,438,376 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,438,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.31% of Knowles worth $41,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

