JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,799 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Quest Diagnostics worth $47,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.35.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

