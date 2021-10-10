JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $47,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.