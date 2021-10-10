Juggernaut (JGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.40 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001393 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00049169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00226165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00100719 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

