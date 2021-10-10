JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $13.90 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and $1.50 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.42 or 1.00176288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.04 or 0.06108464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003003 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,795 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

