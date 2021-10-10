Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Juniper Networks worth $48,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after buying an additional 85,565 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after buying an additional 868,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after buying an additional 195,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $132,641,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

