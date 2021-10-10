JustBet Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,361.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

