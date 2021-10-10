JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.08 million and $4,075.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.