Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) & RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Head-To-Head Review

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kaman alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaman and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kaman presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.73%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.56%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than RocketLab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.35 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.07 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

RocketLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.