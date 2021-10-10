Karura (KAR) Market Capitalization Tops $69.41 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $8.04 or 0.00014751 BTC on major exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $69.41 million and $5.93 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

