Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.53 million and $192,558.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

