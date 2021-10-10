Kava Price Tops $6.15 (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Kava has a market cap of $562.56 million and $112.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00011225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00103469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.75 or 0.00435630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00034816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 147,130,648 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

