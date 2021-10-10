KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.13% of KB Home worth $117,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $15,071,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $13,440,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $11,992,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.