Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Kemacoin has a market cap of $13,408.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044688 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.