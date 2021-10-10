Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kemper were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kemper by 32.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kemper by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMPR opened at $67.02 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

