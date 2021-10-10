Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Keysight Technologies worth $497,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

