Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

