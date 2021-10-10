Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $359,380.33 and $356,940.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00084070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.69 or 1.00077680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.52 or 0.06267786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

