Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.