Klaytn Price Hits $1.70 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 42% higher against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a market cap of $4.28 billion and approximately $210.16 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00128083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00081570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,512.72 or 0.99779228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.48 or 0.06097491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,693,128,909 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,937,864 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

