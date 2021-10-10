Kleros Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.70 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $79.12 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.00331763 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

