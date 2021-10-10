Klimatas Hits Market Cap of $6,000.17 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,000.17 and $31.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

