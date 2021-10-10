Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 888,405 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.81% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $512,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

