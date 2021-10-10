KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.86 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $313.24 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00213904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00096179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

