Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.