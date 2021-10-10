Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

KRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Krones alerts:

ETR:KRN opened at €83.80 ($98.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -59.86. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.80 ($106.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.