Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.