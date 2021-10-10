Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.
